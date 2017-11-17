Russians exploited nastiness that was already there

We have recently been treated to a committee hearing on Russian meddling in social media. The preening senators are shocked that misinformation could be so easily dispensed.
Never mind that our current president claims responsibility for one of the all-time big fibs, that Barack Obama was not born in the U.S.
Their concern is not the gullible voter — they treat us as ignoramuses on a regular basis and reward us with obfuscation. No, their cause for alarm is that the Russians were so adept at encroaching on what was heretofore their turf.
What is not being addressed is the vitriolic, mendacious, gutter smearing, race-baiting nature of U.S. election campaigns as opposed to airing differences in how to deal with the problems faced by our country.
The Russians exploited the nastiness that was already there, further inflaming the disenfranchised. The goal was the undecided fringe vote — the mainstream being taken for granted.
If the political class is concerned, it should look inward and avoid the needlessly inflammatory rhetoric. As noted from the last election, as ye sow so ye shall reap.
Charles Fagan
Hilton Head Island
