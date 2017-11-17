Voice of residents must remain on Sea Pines boards

The endorsement of property owner board candidates by the Sea Pines Resort is more than “inappropriate” as described in the recent Packet article. The intrusion into the residential property owners vote is arrogant and an insult to residential owners.
This attempt to stack the board with resort candidates in property owner seats, is compounded in its offensiveness by the fact that it smacks of conflict of interest.
Over the past two years, the owners and the resort have been negotiating issues that would allow additional resort facilities that would generate millions of dollars in revenue. In return, the residents are seeking improvement of quality of life issues (traffic and gate access), equity in community funding, removal of resort interference in property sales, and reasonable amenity access, among others. The property owner representatives will have to vote on these issues … it’s no wonder the resort wants to stack the board. Does the resort think the residents are stupid?
The property owners are encouraged to study the issues and select independent representatives who will actually represent them.
Don F. Carlson
Hilton Head Island
