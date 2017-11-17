Letters to the Editor

We must teach them right from wrong

November 17, 2017 06:00 AM

We all agree that killing, hurting, bullying, stealing, etc., are bad things.

If religion is so bad and can’t be taught in our schools, how about the Ten Commandments (under a different name), or the 12 Boy Scout Laws, or even the Golden Rule?

No one is teaching our kids that there are rules that we expect them to live by. Sure, some of them get it at church, but that is fading, and some get it from their families, if they have one. We have a ton of kids out there who are not being taught right from wrong. I think that is pretty important. They are being taught survival on the street and at home. Anything goes. Just don’t get caught.

We can’t build enough prisons to put all the bad guys in who don’t know right from wrong. Let’s teach them, or at least their kids.

The subject of bullying is interesting. Everyone says we must stop it. Guess what? To do that we must teach them that it is wrong to hurt or be mean to others. Wow, that sounds like religion. Can’t teach that.

Ten Commandments: Can’t talk about them.

Scout Laws: They must be bad because most troops meet in churches.

Golden Rule: The families should teach this.

The above is not evil stuff. It is the way I want all of us to live.

Jack Bahm

Hilton Head Island

