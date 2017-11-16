The path is clear on Beaufort County schools

I attended a meeting at Bluffton High School Monday evening and listened to angry and frustrated parents and dedicated school board members discuss the overcrowded schools.
As a former superintendent, I know this is a difficult situation, but, quite frankly, I don’t care if you don’t like Superintendent Jeff Moss or if the school board members do not like each other. I care about the education of the children of Beaufort County, and I mean all of the children.
No more data collection, studies, consultants or discussions. The path is clear. Order the portables as a stopgap measure and organize the citizenry for a referendum to add on to existing schools and build the best new school possible.
We need to do this as soon as possible because our children are depending on us.
The county government will soon have a referendum for road improvement. As I understand it, the majority of that money will benefit Hilton Head Island by enhancing bridge access. I don’t go over the bridge to the island much, but I will support that referendum because it will make Beaufort County a better place to live.
I am a senior citizen but I will support a school referendum because it will make Beaufort County a better place for children and a better place to live.
Norah Kathleen O’Neill
Bluffton
