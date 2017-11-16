Three quick ways to improve our schools

I have a few requests for our Beaufort County Board of Education members, school district personnel and residents. I bring my requests based on 38 years of experience in the classroom at Lady’s Island Middle School as well as serving as School Improvement Council chair in our schools, PTO’s, and numerous advisory and committee groups.
We can accomplish a few things immediately as a community as we decide on the future of our schools, whether or not a referendum is passed.
First, to board members, I request that you regularly attend School Improvement Council monthly meetings. By law, SIC’s are mandated in every K-12 school. Parents attend these meetings and would love to have their voice heard by a school board member. I can count on one hand how many school board members have attended our SIC meetings over the last 30-plus years.
Second, to the personnel at the district office: I request that you stop by our schools, have lunch with the students, watch a performance, sit in on a teacher meeting. Ask sincere questions to the teachers and students and then provide them with the necessary tools to be successful.
Never miss a local story.
Third, to all of the residents and parents: volunteer at least one day out of the school year. Our students can use all of your expertise you have gained over your lifetime as they begin their journey.
If we are going to lead, then we must lead by example.
Scott Shipsey
St. Helena Island
