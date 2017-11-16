Make the state pay for roads and bridges

I am voting “no” on the Beaufort County 1 percent sales tax referendum.
Local and state governments have no problem raising taxes for things our current taxes are supposed to be paying for in Beaufort County.
Instead of passing legislation to allow a toll road on Interstate 95 to pay for our for bridges and road repairs, which would have distributed the cost to everyone using our state roads like Florida and other states do, this year our legislators took the easy way out and raised our gas taxes.
Sen. Tom Davis tried to prevent this scam but other legislators were not so honest. We all know some of that money will be diverted to cover the $20 billion loss in the state pension fund, through bad investing in the stock market.
We are getting ready to be sold another bill of goods by the county influencers.
Beaufort County is a donor county to the state and we need to at least get funding to repair and replace our bridges. Our bridges are the gateway to the golden goose for the rest of the state. They have to pay for deteriorating bridges if we won’t. Please force the state to give us something for our tax dollars. Vote no.
Gary Bensch
Bluffton
