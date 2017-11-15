Trump, Congress slack on common-sense gun law

Why didn’t President Donald Trump walk into the Oval Office and just write an executive order banning bump stocks and then tell Congress to pass a law banning same?
He really missed the boat in terms of picking up political capital and sweeping the “left coast” of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. He blew an opportunity to show his leadership skills once again. Is his tweeter broken regarding the need to manage ridiculous gun laws?
I am a gun owner with what I believe is a common-sense approach to gun ownership: No (real) automatic assault weapons in the hands of civilians, no magazines over 10 rounds, and all handgun owners must be certified to carry, with harsh and rapid punishments for failure to comply. It only takes a good hunter one shot to put down his game. So why worry about a multi-round magazine?
The law against bump stocks, and other means of circumventing the automatic weapons laws imposed in 1934-35, should have been passed unanimously yesterday. Members of Congress need to stop wringing their hands and feeling sorry for victims, get off their collective/elected butts and do something constructive for a change.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments