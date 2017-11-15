NFL kneeling comes with consequences

A recent letter writer maintains that NFL players who take a knee during the playing of the national anthem are exercising their First Amendment right to express themselves freely.
Well, of course they are. But as with all freedoms, it not an absolute right, and is not guaranteed to be exercised without potential consequences.
The players taking a knee are exercising their First Amendment rights at their workplace, and as anyone who has ever worked for a living knows, speaking freely at your place of work can carry dramatic, even job-ending consequences.
To the players taking a knee, I say, take it outside where it belongs. It’s your right to do so.
Roger Elmore
Beaufort
