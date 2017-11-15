Credit Sen. Tom Davis for breaking bureaucratic logjam

Letters to the Editor

November 15, 2017 3:19 PM

Our neighborhood on St. Helena Island repeatedly asked the local SCDOT office if they could move two signs that were blocking the view of oncoming traffic on U.S. 21, causing a potential traffic hazard.

We were consistently ignored.

We would like to thank state Sen. Tom Davis for his involvement in getting through the DOT’s bureaucratic stonewalling and getting the signs relocated.

Jerome Porter

St. Helena Island

