What are we doing about homelessness in Beaufort?

Our homeless population continues to grow as many heads turn the other way as to not care about the situation. Many churches provide help, but our homeless problem still remains.
Streets of America Homeless Outreach is a mobile outreach ministry to help our homeless with food and clothes as well as other items while they are living in the woods, under bridges and in tents.
From seeing this problem firsthand, my question is: “What are we going to do about it?”
Tom Anderson
Beaufort
