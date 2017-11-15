How a Beaufort walk helps the world

Thank you for your recent “Long Read” article raising awareness of the genocide and resulting refugee crisis in South Sudan.
Water Mission, a Christian-based, nonprofit based in North Charleston, has installed ten of its solar-powered water treatment systems in northern Uganda to provide 100,000 gallons of clean, safe water daily to the tens of thousands of refugees camped there. In addition, Water Mission has shipped and installed six of these system in southwestern Puerto Rico, an area that has received little relief from FEMA since Hurricane Maria.
The inaugural Beaufort Walk for Water was held on Oct. 14 in Port Royal to raise awareness of the global water crisis and to raise money to support the work of Water Mission. This event was sponsored by six area churches, the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, and Cleland Site Preparation. It was a great success, with 261 walkers, raising more than $26,000, despite the near total lack of print media or TV coverage. This publication, in particular, neither publicized nor covered the event.
Next year’s event promises to be considerably larger. I hope the media will see fit to help publicize it, so that we can do more to alleviate the suffering such as you described in your article.
James Pickard
Beaufort
