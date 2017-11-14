More to the estate tax than revenue

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasielewski demonstrate the proper way to shuck a raw oyster on Nov. 10, 2016.