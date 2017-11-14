Three simple lessons for men

A number of prominent men have been in the news lately accused of sexual harassment, some accusations going back many years. Women are speaking out in large numbers about unwanted attention from men, particularly in the workplace. Sexual harassment is a crime, although legal definitions are complicated.
Here are three simple suggestions for many men who may not realize their physical approaches to women are not appreciated and are not considered “friendly,” and may constitute sexual harassment.
1. Do not touch a woman in any way unless the woman is a relative. Women don’t perceive any touching by a man as welcome, even though they may not say anything at the time.
2. Do not use any sexual language, including jokes, when women are present. Women do not like foul language.
3. Women in the workplace are not “girls.” They should not be talked down to, demeaned or disrespected.
If all men would abide by these suggestions, many misunderstandings and resentments women have toward men they work with would be greatly reduced.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
