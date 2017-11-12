Why merger of health-care giants makes sense

I am a Bernie fan. That said, I think the proposed merger of CVS with Aetna is a good move forward.
Health care in the U.S. is a sham without political will. Consequently, I think, the only way for the American health system to somewhat survive is through consolidation by corporate interests.
Now, this may blur the problem with socialized medicine.
Nonetheless, just a few huge for-profit players (eventually owning hospitals) may be the only way for a capitalist system to control costs for what many see as a basic right. Even though the rewards for the biggest players in this evolving industry will be absurd, it will still be better than the government trying to run it. If it quacks like a duck ...
Tom Greve
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments