Letters to the Editor

Why merger of health-care giants makes sense

November 12, 2017 6:00 AM

I am a Bernie fan. That said, I think the proposed merger of CVS with Aetna is a good move forward.

Health care in the U.S. is a sham without political will. Consequently, I think, the only way for the American health system to somewhat survive is through consolidation by corporate interests.

Now, this may blur the problem with socialized medicine.

Nonetheless, just a few huge for-profit players (eventually owning hospitals) may be the only way for a capitalist system to control costs for what many see as a basic right. Even though the rewards for the biggest players in this evolving industry will be absurd, it will still be better than the government trying to run it. If it quacks like a duck ...

Tom Greve

Bluffton

