For Sea Pines residents and visitors, the price of the visitors’ gate-fee is a constant subject of discussion. If the price is raised (to $10? to $15?) what effect will it have on traffic and the sales in the shops of Sea Pines? What does a visitor get for the present $6, or either of the prospective increases?
Welcome Sea Pines visitor:
You have just paid $10 to get through our welcome gate. What do you get for this small fee?
You can drive to the new Beach Club to be at the famous Hilton Head beaches, with total use of the facilities and high-class food service.
You can proceed to any of the three public golf courses, which have had high levels of praise from golf magazines.
You could have meals at the new golf clubhouses.
Tennis your sport? Proceed to the tennis facilities, where lessons or play is always available.
One or more in your group? The $10 is per car. You can travel to the Sea Pines shops or to Harbour Town..
If you love to bike, the numerous bike shops and trails will fill all of your needs.
Your $10 goes the whole day for all these choices, and if work calls you back, you can return on the same pass.
And after you park your car, you can travel from here and there on the trollies at no charge.
You can return in the evening and listen to Gregg Russell under the Liberty Oak.
Thank you for visiting Sea Pines.
Jim Schwarz
Hilton Head Island
