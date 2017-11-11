Welcome, Sea Pines visitor

Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state.

We asked Kimberly Morris of Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, and Dru Brown of The Vacation Company -- two property management companies on Hilton Head Island -- what the top five places of origin are for the part-time winter residents called snowbirds. Here's what they told us.