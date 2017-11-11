Sea Pines Resort should not back candidates

In an unprecedented move, the president of Sea Pines Resort has endorsed four candidates for the Community Services Associates board in the upcoming elections. It is highly inappropriate for the president of Sea Pines Resort to sway an election of Sea Pines property owners.
The resort must feel its picks are resort friendly and will help push the resort’s agenda, which so far has resulted in a failed referendum attempt.
As a homeowner, I am looking for positive change for the property owners. We need a gate fee increase to not only raise much-needed revenue and reduce some of this traffic. If you want the status quo, vote for the resort’s picks.
Don Gilbert
Hilton Head Island
