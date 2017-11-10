Letters to the Editor

God bless you, Coach Bill Wrightson

November 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Thank you for writing about Coach Bill Wrightson. I have never heard of him prior to reading David Lauderdale’s column. Now I will never forget who he is.

Our daily media outlets are rife with headlines of terrorism, scandal, corruption, greed, mass murder, Harvey Weinstein and so on. It seems that we have lost our moral compass. Then there’s the story on Mr. Wrightson. How refreshing is that?

The students who have been part of the Hilton Head Island High School cross country and track programs over the last 15 years or so have been very fortunate to be mentored by such a wonderful man. Coach Wrightson’s work ethic, wisdom, integrity and fairness have helped pave the road to success for many of these young men and women.

God bless you, Bill Wrightson ... job well done.

Howard D. Sassman

Bluffton

