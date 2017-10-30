NRA has too much control in Congress

Since 1989, U.S. Sen. John McCain’s $7,740,521 from the NRA was more than any other senator received from American manufacturers of hand weapons used in the recent Las Vegas massacre. Rep. French Hill, R-Arkansas, received the most in the House from the NRA, totaling $1,089,477.
Inviting Americans now to join their prayers for those killed and injured during the Las Vegas massacre seems to be more than hypocritical, and does not make McCain and Hill anything other than what they really are — namely unscrupulous politicians.
Instead of introducing legislation that limits or, even better, forbids any proliferation of military weapons (including rifles solely invented and manufactured to kill people by the military), their inaction favors the NRA, an institution that is financially rewarded by the legal sale of hand weapons, but unfortunately also assault style weapons, to civilians.
Although the Las Vegas sheriff incorrectly stated that the security forces in the luxurious Mandalay Bay Hotel did a “remarkable job,” they did not stop the gunman from carrying 23 modified assault rifles and cases of ammunition through the hotel lobby into his room.
As an American, I am greatly disappointed that President Donald Trump did not even mention what needs to be done to restore safety and sanity to our society: namely to prevent people in America from buying weapons and ammunition only to injure and murder innocent people.
Rolf Zenker
Hilton Head Island
