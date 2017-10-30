Mark Sanford makes wrong choices

The majority of Congress voted to provide funds for aid to Puerto Rico. U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford was one of the 69 who voted against it.
He also voted against wildfire relief for California. It doesn’t stop there. He voted against one of the myriad health care bills to repeal Obamacare, not because it didn’t give enough benefits to his constituents but because it didn’t take away enough because, hey, he is about budget, not people.
When a group of constituents wanted to make an appointment to discuss how to prevent another Las Vegas shooting tragedy, his schedule was so full he couldn’t possibly meet with them. How about we free up some of Mark Sanford’s time and vote him out in 2018? Because if he isn’t working for us, for whom is he working?
Sherry Lee
Bluffton
