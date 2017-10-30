GOP budget would hurt the elderly

Can we stop talking about athletes kneeling and the rudeness of a phone call to a Gold Star family?
Can we talk about the GOP budget plan which was approved by the Senate and House calling for $473 billion in cuts from Medicare over 10 years. That would be a painful blow to more than 55 million Americans — including me and maybe you — who depend on this very popular program to manage the cost of their health care. These cuts will offset the generous tax breaks suggested for wealthy earners. Does that seem fair and reasonable to you?
The GOP budget also cuts $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade. Medicaid is not for people refusing to get a job and milking the system, as some would have you believe. Medicaid is a lifeline for more than 70 million Americans — including the disabled, poor, children and, once again, senior citizens. In fact, seniors would arguably bear the brunt of the GOP’s cuts. Medicaid covers 60 percent of those in nursing homes. So some seniors may see both their Medicaid and Medicare benefits slashed.
OK, you didn’t like Hillary Clinton. But is this the America you wanted? Can you be comfortable with your health care plan and a secure pension while others suffer? Is that part of making America great again?
Geri Connors
Beaufort
