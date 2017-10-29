School board gets needed change

The recent election of John Dowling to the Beaufort County Board of Education gives hope the people of the county will have proper representation shortly.
The current board majority has continually endorsed a superintendent whose record to date is dubious at best and unsatisfactory at its worst.
Citizens who want a truly representative board, committed to academic excellence for all students in the district, need to continue to elect board members who will manage the superintendent’s performance and not the other way around.
It is doubtful this superintendent would survive a board that demanded accountability.
Kudos to board member JoAnn Orischak for taking the lead role in advocating the superintendent be responsible for many of his questionable actions. She has done so despite personal and public attacks upon her by the current board chairman and other board members.
Newly-elected member Dowling will no doubt add his voice to those who want better school administration.
Joseph P. Garra
Bluffton
Comments