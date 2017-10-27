Wanted: Female veterans

Are you a female veteran or do you know one?
As a retired Air Force colonel and the South Carolina ambassador for the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, I had the honor of attending the 20th anniversary celebration of the Memorial in Washington on Oct 20.
At the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery is the nation’s only major national memorial honoring all women who’ve served throughout history. Artifacts and stories are recorded for all time.
South Carolina has more than 47,000 female veterans but only 6 percent are registered with the memorial.
As we approach Veteran’s Day, we need everyone’s help — Gov. Henry McMaster, Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, Rep. Mark Sanford, our state and local leaders, military leaders in Beaufort and Charleston and all citizens — to spread the word.
Every servicewoman’s story is important and we need female veterans to register with the memorial and document their service for future generations — whether they served for two years or 22.
To learn about the memorial and register, go to: www.womemsmemorial.org or contact me at wimsa.amb.sc@gmail.com. Complete a registration form for yourself, or another servicewoman, past or present — a mom, sister, aunt or friend.
Tell three women and we can reach 100 percent registration for our state of South Carolina.
Ann Shippy
Hilton Head Island
