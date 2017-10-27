Letters to the Editor

EPA censors free scientific inquiry

October 27, 2017 9:15 AM

Recently, we have learned that the Environmental Protection Agency, a branch of the federal government, has abruptly canceled the scheduled lectures of three of its own scientists at a forthcoming meeting in Rhode Island sponsored by the EPA.

This is very disturbing for several reasons: (1) the formerly scheduled speakers are employees of the EPA, (2) these canceled speakers conducted much of the research which will be discussed at the meeting (i.e, “The State of the Naragansett Bay and its Watershed”), and (3) these scientists found strong evidence of “climate change,” a concept in which the director of the EPA refuses to believe.

This amounts to government censorship of free scientific inquiry, a dangerous and ominous practice that is contrary to a free society, and is in conflict with the mission of the very agency that organized the conference.

One can only hope that cooler and more rational heads will prevail at the EPA in its further activities.

Allan M. Lefer

Hilton Head Island

