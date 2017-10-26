Onus on school board to promote good things

In your Oct. 10 article regarding the Beaufort County Board of Education Chairman Earl Campbell, he is quoted as saying, “We always can find bad things to talk about, but we never talk about the good things that happen in this county.”
As chairman and the longest-serving member of the board, it is his job to make sure that the good things that are happening in the county’s schools are being promoted and at the forefront of communications. He is not the victim. He should stop whining and do his job.
John La Porte
Beaufort
