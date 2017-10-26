Letters to the Editor

Onus on school board to promote good things

October 26, 2017 8:16 PM

In your Oct. 10 article regarding the Beaufort County Board of Education Chairman Earl Campbell, he is quoted as saying, “We always can find bad things to talk about, but we never talk about the good things that happen in this county.”

As chairman and the longest-serving member of the board, it is his job to make sure that the good things that are happening in the county’s schools are being promoted and at the forefront of communications. He is not the victim. He should stop whining and do his job.

John La Porte

Beaufort

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure

    Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas.

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure 0:41

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying 0:43

Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying

View More Video