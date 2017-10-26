Letters to the Editor

Want good old days? It’s not the draft. Choose more responsible sources of information

October 26, 2017 8:15 PM

A recent writer yearns for years past when things were so much better. I am pretty sure that things were not that much better years ago; but, in any case, the past won’t be back anytime soon.

Many of us long for more decency in human behavior — something that his suggestion of a universal military draft probably wouldn’t affect. Many of us already behave decently toward others. But some of us solicit too much negative input from irresponsible TV and/or radio, Facebook and/or Twitter, where incendiary devices masquerade as news.

“Negative” and “emotion-laden” events are blown out of proportion, repeated, and waved like proverbial red flags in front of us. We react! Our engagement with media nonsense sells their products and degrades our discourse. (Are our friends part of the problem?)

We could choose more responsible sources of information. We can refuse to watch, listen, and repeat the “junk” until irresponsible stations improve their broadcasting, and social media cleans up its act. (Maybe even our friends could change their tunes.)

Everyone who cares about human decency could read more, watch and listen less, and practice the kindness and universal respect that the writer believes he remembers. This present time could be as rosy as the past might appear, depending on our actions.

Kathleen Leopard

Bluffton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure

    Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head is lighting up its aerial adventure ropes and challenge course and calling it Glowcountry Adventure. The course will be open for nighttime runs on Friday and Saturday evenings through Christmas.

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure 0:41

Zipline Hilton Head and Aerial Adventure Hilton Head lights up the night with Glowcountry Adventure
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph
Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying 0:43

Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying

View More Video