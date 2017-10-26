Beaufort County school board needs more people who will ‘go to hell’

Having been teaching and tutoring in higher education for 35 years, I am amazed at the behavior of the ruling majority of the Beaufort County Board of Education. Not only are rudeness and blatant disregard for common courtesy within the board and toward the public tolerated, this board ignores the unethical behavior of its chosen superintendent.
I do not have a child or grandchild in the Beaufort County School District; however, I do, currently, on a regular basis, tutor students who are products of the system. We need people and critics who, as board chairman Earl Campbell so wonderfully puts it, will “go to hell.” We need concerned parents and citizens to step up and demand accountability and excellence from our school board rather than name-calling, rudeness, and immature behavior.
Kristin Lehman
Okatie
