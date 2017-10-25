Letters to the Editor

Walt Graver leaves positive mark on Hilton Head

October 25, 2017 11:32 AM

There are probably a number of people on Hilton Head Island who knew Walt Graver better than I, but I knew him well enough. He was a great friend of arts on Hilton Head and especially the Symphony Orchestra. Upon hearing that he died, the orchestra dedicated a piece to him as part of that night’s concert.

What I loved about Walt was his infectious enthusiasm for the opportunity at hand. He was one of those few people who leave their mark on our island in such a positive way.

Jim Collett

Hilton Head Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad

    The St. Mary’s Railroad in coastal Georgia consists of the old rail depot – an art-deco utilitarian building – which was converted into a museum and a local theatre that are both popular with visitors. The St. Mary’s Railroad owns several diesel locomotives and offers steam train rides with custom-built passenger cars with open seating that allows expansive views of the town and scenery.

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad 0:58

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad
Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools
Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:05

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida

View More Video