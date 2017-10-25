Walt Graver leaves positive mark on Hilton Head

There are probably a number of people on Hilton Head Island who knew Walt Graver better than I, but I knew him well enough. He was a great friend of arts on Hilton Head and especially the Symphony Orchestra. Upon hearing that he died, the orchestra dedicated a piece to him as part of that night’s concert.
What I loved about Walt was his infectious enthusiasm for the opportunity at hand. He was one of those few people who leave their mark on our island in such a positive way.
Jim Collett
Hilton Head Island
