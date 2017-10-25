Letters to the Editor

School board attack on Orischak vindictive and undeserved

October 25, 2017 11:31 AM

I view the attack on my Beaufort County Board of Education representative JoAnn Orischak by the school board’s Moss Majority as personal, vindictive, and an embarrassment to the entire community.

The Moss Majority, via a statement drafted by the board’s attorney, advised they “very much regret” my elected representative’s well-reasoned comment stating Superintendent Jeff Moss should resign.

Where are regrets from the same group regarding board Chairman Earl Campbell’s statement advising school district critics will “go to hell”? Why does the representative from District1 get a pass?

There is a lot in this district to be critical of, and the chairman should know it. Shall we start with school attendance, district credit card spending, the ongoing achievement gap and test scores?

Should we move on to an administration lacking transparency, or the subjective review rewarding our superintendent of schools with an undeserved performance bonus, even though he was found guilty of ethics violations?

This constituent is proud of his representative. I challenge the electorate in Districts 3, 5, 7, 8 and 10 to say the same of their representation.

Alan Smith

Hilton Head Island

