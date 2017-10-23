Make the plan a healthy plan

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.