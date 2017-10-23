Thank you: To Long Cove from Special Olympics

On behalf of our Special Olympics Area 8 athletes, their families, our board and our volunteers, we would like to thank the Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee. They generously awarded us a grant to support our Special Olympics Area 8 Bowling Program.
Area 8 Bowling serves 380 local Special Olympics athletes, providing them with seasonal training and a regional competition. Because of this, some of these bowlers are selected to compete in state and national Special Olympics competitions.
Long Cove Club Community Charitable Fund is our partner in helping to empower our local Special Olympians, and the impact of their giving is inestimable.
Kathy Cramer
Cherie Taylor
Co-Directors
Area 8 Special Olympics
Hilton Head Island
