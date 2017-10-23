Letters to the Editor

Thank you: To Long Cove from Special Olympics

October 23, 2017 9:27 AM

On behalf of our Special Olympics Area 8 athletes, their families, our board and our volunteers, we would like to thank the Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee. They generously awarded us a grant to support our Special Olympics Area 8 Bowling Program.

Area 8 Bowling serves 380 local Special Olympics athletes, providing them with seasonal training and a regional competition. Because of this, some of these bowlers are selected to compete in state and national Special Olympics competitions.

Long Cove Club Community Charitable Fund is our partner in helping to empower our local Special Olympians, and the impact of their giving is inestimable.

Kathy Cramer

Cherie Taylor

Co-Directors

Area 8 Special Olympics

Hilton Head Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are 8 design options for Trump's border wall

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

Here are 8 design options for Trump's border wall

Here are 8 design options for Trump's border wall 5:10

Here are 8 design options for Trump's border wall
Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life 0:43

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life
Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

View More Video