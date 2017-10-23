Letters to the Editor

Thank you: The Bargain Box

October 23, 2017 9:26 AM

Hopeful Horizons, the local children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center, would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Bargain Box Thrift Shop and all of its volunteers and patrons for the generous grant we received. This grant has enabled Hopeful Horizons to continue to fulfill its mission to protect, treat and prevent.

Support from the Bargain Box increased our capacity to provide services to individuals and families in our community. Last year alone, we provided 4,769 nights of emergency shelter to 185 women and children fleeing domestic violence. Additionally, we responded to 6,867 calls on our 24-hour hotline and provided 412 forensic interviews in alleged child abuse cases. Funding from The Bargain Box has been vital to our ability to provide these critical services and programs.

Thank you to The Bargain Box for partnering with Hopeful Horizons to provide life-saving assistance 24/7 and for ensuring that evidence-based services are provided to victims at no cost. With your support, we will end abuse and save lives.​​​

Shauw Chin Capps

Chief Executive Officer

Beaufort

