Thank you: Long Cove Club Community Charitable Fund

Since 2003, the Long Cove Club Community Charitable Fund (within the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry) has served numerous local non-profits awarding a total of $847,319 in grants to be used in our community. In 2017 alone, 33 organizations received generous donations totaling $129,944.
BackPack Buddies of Bluffton is grateful to be one of the 2017 grant cycle recipients. The very generous gift will help us to continue to serve chronically hungry children in our local school systems. Currently about 700 children are served by BPB — children who we hope will be healthier, happier and more able to learn.
Thank you so much to all the residents of Long Cove.
Sue and Ken Kroupa
Co-Directors
BackPack Buddies of Bluffton
