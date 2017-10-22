Letters to the Editor

Yes, we CAN make the world better

October 22, 2017 6:51 AM

A Scripture reading in church recently, about Noah’s ark in Genesis 6, described God’s anger with what he sees happening in the world: “wickedness, violence, corruption, evil and depravity everywhere.” It compels him to flood the earth and his people.

Do we not see the stark similarity between the degradation of society as described then, and our present society?

Today, greed, dishonesty, and a lack of civility and moral integrity abound. Distrust and an uncompromising partisanship permeates all facets of life. Wake up, America.

Whether a believer or not, we had better recognize the precariousness of this situation, committing ourselves in the process to changing society’s dangerous direction. Don’t expect a “Noah’s Ark” salvation to repeat.

We need to become more viable and vocal, taking a more responsible position toward what affects our lives, applying a common-sense approach while promoting consensus in moving our country forward, building a more hopeful future.

How can we accomplish this goal?

Get actively involved in your community, church, school system, local and national government. Support actions by volunteer groups that can provide answers to society’s problems. Encourage new, fresh-thinking candidates to run for public office. Make a positive contribution to society.

Too idealistic, you say? Is your glass half empty? Don’t be a pessimist. Be part of the silent majority that recognizes the challenge and steps up. There is strength in numbers. We can make a difference if we are willing to try. The alternative is not acceptable. We will deserve what we get.

Earle Everett

Moss Creek

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp

    We caught up with the Bluffton Oyster Company at the Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival Streetfest on Saturday to find out their tips for cooking a simple, yet delicious, fried shrimp.

Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp

Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp 0:48

Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp
3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again 1:27

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again
Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 0:46

Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas

View More Video