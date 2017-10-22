Yes, we CAN make the world better

A Scripture reading in church recently, about Noah’s ark in Genesis 6, described God’s anger with what he sees happening in the world: “wickedness, violence, corruption, evil and depravity everywhere.” It compels him to flood the earth and his people.
Do we not see the stark similarity between the degradation of society as described then, and our present society?
Today, greed, dishonesty, and a lack of civility and moral integrity abound. Distrust and an uncompromising partisanship permeates all facets of life. Wake up, America.
Whether a believer or not, we had better recognize the precariousness of this situation, committing ourselves in the process to changing society’s dangerous direction. Don’t expect a “Noah’s Ark” salvation to repeat.
We need to become more viable and vocal, taking a more responsible position toward what affects our lives, applying a common-sense approach while promoting consensus in moving our country forward, building a more hopeful future.
How can we accomplish this goal?
Get actively involved in your community, church, school system, local and national government. Support actions by volunteer groups that can provide answers to society’s problems. Encourage new, fresh-thinking candidates to run for public office. Make a positive contribution to society.
Too idealistic, you say? Is your glass half empty? Don’t be a pessimist. Be part of the silent majority that recognizes the challenge and steps up. There is strength in numbers. We can make a difference if we are willing to try. The alternative is not acceptable. We will deserve what we get.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
Comments