Stop US descent by bringing back the draft

I dream of the way our country used to be, when policemen were respected and were able to sit in their cars or write a traffic summons without being killed. When students went to college to learn. When students allowed guest speakers to speak, even though they didn’t agree with them.
When individuals would protest without burning, looting and damaging businesses and cars. When professional athletes would stand and honor our flag, national anthem and country. When a retiring president would retire gracefully and not organize secret organizations to resist the incoming president. When political parties worked together for the betterment of our country.
When Republicans supported their president. When the Hollywood elite respected our president.
We are becoming like a Third World country, and to stop this rapid descent, we should bring back the draft for everyone and not exempt students, athletes or the well-connected.
I was 21 when I was drafted, just starting in my business career, and I was devastated. However, looking back, I’m not sorry I served. The military teaches you respect, how to survive, independence, humility, how to lead and, above all, to be proud of your flag and country.
During my basic training at Fort Dix, they played “Taps” at 5 p.m. to retire our flag for the day, and all military personnel outdoors had to stop what they were doing and salute our flag. It was an honor then as it is now.
Vince Sgroi
Bluffton
