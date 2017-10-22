Letters to the Editor

I just spiked the NFL

October 22, 2017 6:49 AM

To: NFL players, owners and their advertisers.

From: A disgusted, now former, fan.

After watching professional football players either kneel, sit or raise their fists in the air, I’ve had enough. The NFL has changed so much over recent years — maybe the “golden age” has passed.

Not that long ago, we watched as professional football was played as a team sport and I don’t remember where showboating was that common. Contrast that to today, when after almost every play, someone who makes even a mediocre tackle jumps up, waves his arms and wants the stadium to cheer. Contracts are regularly renegotiated and salaries are at a ridiculous level.

Finally, refusing to stand, placing your hand over your heart and showing respect for your country while the national anthem is being played was the final straw for me.

No longer do I watch Sunday, Monday and Thursday NFL games. I’ve decided to only watch college football on Saturdays, where I usually see sportsmanship, a high level of fan and team enthusiasm, teamwork and players who don’t bring attention to themselves by showing disrespect to our country.

Mike McMahon

Dataw Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp

    We caught up with the Bluffton Oyster Company at the Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival Streetfest on Saturday to find out their tips for cooking a simple, yet delicious, fried shrimp.

Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp

Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp 0:48

Tips for cooking delicious fried shrimp
3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again 1:27

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again
Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 0:46

Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas

View More Video