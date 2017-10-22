I just spiked the NFL

To: NFL players, owners and their advertisers.
From: A disgusted, now former, fan.
After watching professional football players either kneel, sit or raise their fists in the air, I’ve had enough. The NFL has changed so much over recent years — maybe the “golden age” has passed.
Not that long ago, we watched as professional football was played as a team sport and I don’t remember where showboating was that common. Contrast that to today, when after almost every play, someone who makes even a mediocre tackle jumps up, waves his arms and wants the stadium to cheer. Contracts are regularly renegotiated and salaries are at a ridiculous level.
Finally, refusing to stand, placing your hand over your heart and showing respect for your country while the national anthem is being played was the final straw for me.
No longer do I watch Sunday, Monday and Thursday NFL games. I’ve decided to only watch college football on Saturdays, where I usually see sportsmanship, a high level of fan and team enthusiasm, teamwork and players who don’t bring attention to themselves by showing disrespect to our country.
Mike McMahon
Dataw Island
