Speak now on Hilton Head future

Hilton Head Island elected officials, town staff and a group of community volunteers have initiated a future vision project for the Town of Hilton Head Island.
They recognize we live in an island paradise that will be impacted by the sharing and gig economy, autonomous vehicles enabling mobility as a service, millennials and the “Z” generation, globalization, rapid mainland growth, the Jasper port project, and an aging infrastructure, to name a few.
These and many others are the future forces that will impact our island and lives. This project called “Our Island, Our Future” will help us to collectively and collaboratively build an inclusive vision and roadmap to that future.
The success of this project depends on community input and involvement. The first round of community input workshops have been held, a second round will take place through Oct. 25. Please don’t be one of those people who don’t participate and then complain down the road that they weren’t asked for input.
Get involved in this project, attend one or more of the workshops, participate in the discussions and let your thoughts be registered.
The workshop schedule can be found at the website: lab.future-iq.com. For additional information, contact Emily Sparks at emilys@hiltonhedislandsc.gov.
In advance, thank you.
Frank Babel
Hilton Head Island
