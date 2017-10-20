Remove threatening alligators sooner

A few weeks ago I went to the Sun City management group to issue a complaint that there was a knocking on my mother’s front door, and when the caregiver went there, she could see a 12-foot alligator mating with a 10-foot alligator. I was told they were here first and that until there is an incident, they cannot do anything about it.
I asked: “What if my mother is the incident?”
No, nothing could be done. Not very reassuring, for sure.
But it turns out the block representative reported his dog escaped at 9 p.m. and asked for everyone to be looking out for him. It had a sad ending. A neighbor discovered an alligator with the dog in its mouth. It resulted in action, thank God, but the dog’s life could have been spared.
Nancy Spina
Bluffton
