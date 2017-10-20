Yes, it’s time to discuss gun control

NRA-controlled legislators responded to the Las Vegas slaughter by “acknowledging” that it might be an appropriate time “to enter into the discussion” on gun control issues. Gee, ya think so?
By now, pretty much everyone knows the next horrible mass shooting is no longer a matter of “if,” but only “when.”
How so? Well, do the math.
If the U.S.A. has, say, 320 million people and, say, generously, half of them are male, that’s 160 million men. Let’s say further that a third of them are between 20 and 60 years old, which seems to be a popular age bracket for bona fide fruitcakes, as well as a few who so aspire. That narrows the “pool” to about 52 million men.
If (and this is a big “if”), just one-tenth of one percent of them are, uh, beyond recovery, that’d be 52,000 yum-yums out there, or a little over 1,000 ... per state. At one one-hundredth of one percent, that’s still 100 per state, and who among us would peg the number of nuts at as few as one one-hundredth of one percent? If you find anyone, avoid ‘em; they might be part of that severely disoriented cluster.
Now, as for the women ...
Herb Zimmerman
Bluffton
