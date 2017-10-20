Protesters using issue of slavery to divide and conquer

What are the underlying causes of the division that is permeating our society? Why would protesters who are so woefully ignorant of history desecrate Confederate monuments and disrespect the flag? There is an inane belief that desecrating our heritage will somehow change the historical facts.
This is not about history; it is about fundamentally changing America. The protesters show their true colors by stating: “We are here to make history, not relive it.”
The defeat of the Confederacy changed America forever and set in motion a chain of events that left us with a monolithic, centralized, inefficient and wasteful federal government. Our Founding Fathers expressly sought to avoid this outcome by concentrating power in the states to avoid the dangers of big government.
History books purport: the South fought to preserve the institution of slavery. This specious notion is never changed by the facts. Slavery is a potent weapon; the cause célèbre that the left wing uses to arouse widespread controversy … anyone who impugns that the War for Southern Independence was fought to end slavery is labeled a racist.
Never miss a local story.
Socialist Saul Alinsky was a proponent of stirring up “dissatisfaction and discontent” ... “to agitate to the point of conflict” ... and to, in his words, dramatize injustices, engage in troublemaking by stirring up just those angers, frustrations, and resentments that will result in the “disorganization of the old and organization of the new.”
Alinsky’s philosophies were manipulated by the previous administration to inculcate society and thereby fundamentally transform America.
Protestors today use the issue of slavery to divide and conquer.
Christopher D. Clayton
Hilton Head Island
Comments