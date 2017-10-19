False claims set women back

The AP referred to the Anita Hill testimony on Clarence Thomas’s supposed sexual harassment of her in 1991 as a “watershed moment.” It indeed was such a moment for those of us on the right — we could not believe the extent to which those on the left would stoop to sink the nomination of an outstanding Republican man to the Supreme Court.
Women need to be reminded that false claims of rape or sexual harassment do not “push the needle,” as stated by Hill. Such claims set the women’s movement against male sexual assault back to when few women were believed.
Mary Ann Lueckel
Bluffton
