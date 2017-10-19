Athletes insult their right to protest

There is a controversy stirring the emotions and conscience of Americans: kneeling or standing for the national anthem. The U.S. flag is a symbol of our country and for all that it stands. The playing of the anthem is a symbol of our pride and respect for the creation of our nation.
The Constitution and Bill of Rights for which we pay allegiance give to us our rights, our protection and our governmental controls. It has been cherished for centuries. It must and will continue to be honored. It is our collective guidance. Most of all, it must continue to be respected and honored.
Those documents contain the right to express opinions, including to peacefully protest. However, those misguided athletes who kneel when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played are insulting the very right they have to kneel.
In essence, they are protesting the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Their protest is completely out of place. If they have no regard for our flag, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, they then have no right participating in our games.
Our Constitution and Bill of Rights trump an individual’s disregard of those articles. By protesting those articles, they have no right to participate in our great nation, including playing games for which they are grossly overpaid. What other nation would be stupid enough to pay athletes the ludicrous sums now being paid? Their contracts should contain a loyalty-to-our-nation clause.
Robert J. Metzger
Hilton Head Island
