Letters to the Editor

Athletes insult their right to protest

October 19, 2017 3:26 PM

There is a controversy stirring the emotions and conscience of Americans: kneeling or standing for the national anthem. The U.S. flag is a symbol of our country and for all that it stands. The playing of the anthem is a symbol of our pride and respect for the creation of our nation.

The Constitution and Bill of Rights for which we pay allegiance give to us our rights, our protection and our governmental controls. It has been cherished for centuries. It must and will continue to be honored. It is our collective guidance. Most of all, it must continue to be respected and honored.

Those documents contain the right to express opinions, including to peacefully protest. However, those misguided athletes who kneel when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played are insulting the very right they have to kneel.

In essence, they are protesting the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Their protest is completely out of place. If they have no regard for our flag, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, they then have no right participating in our games.

Our Constitution and Bill of Rights trump an individual’s disregard of those articles. By protesting those articles, they have no right to participate in our great nation, including playing games for which they are grossly overpaid. What other nation would be stupid enough to pay athletes the ludicrous sums now being paid? Their contracts should contain a loyalty-to-our-nation clause.

Robert J. Metzger

Hilton Head Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are you smarter than a Beaufort County 2nd grader? Earthquake edition

    A number of schools in Beaufort County participated in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake drill on Thursday morning, so we caught up with a few 2nd graders to find out how much they actually know about the natural disaster that they are protecting themselves from.

Are you smarter than a Beaufort County 2nd grader? Earthquake edition

Are you smarter than a Beaufort County 2nd grader? Earthquake edition 0:48

Are you smarter than a Beaufort County 2nd grader? Earthquake edition
Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.
Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina? 0:47

Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina?

View More Video