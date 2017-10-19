How NFL players and Trump can improve

The athletes who are kneeling or otherwise not participating in the singing of the national anthem are sending the wrong message. Their coaches should remind them that they are earning millions of dollars to entertain us. They could use some of their earnings to make real change in their communities, instead of setting a bad example to younger athletes who look up to them. I understand the rich jock mentality.
Secondly, and more importantly, President Donald Trump should focus his early-morning internet rants to helping the Florida Keys, Puerto Rico, and all Americans devastated by hurricanes, instead of inciting dissidence and protest in football, or antagonizing war with yet another nation, or defending demonstrators carrying Nazi and Confederate flags.
This has to stop! It has to stop now!
Sandon Preston
Bluffton
