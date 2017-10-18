Now is time to help shape Hilton Head future

The Hilton Head Island Town Council is proud to support an upcoming series of community engagement sessions as part of the town’s long-range visioning project, “Our Future.” More than a conversation, we want to put the opportunity of defining our island’s future in the hands of the people who it affects the most: you.
As a priority project of Town Council, voted on unanimously in 2016, this effort has been and will continue to be inclusive. Simply stated, we seek to make your perspective and contribution to the process the cornerstone upon which we build our future.
We invite you to join us at the engagement workshops, running Oct. 19-25 in a variety of places all over the island. More information on locations and times can be found on the town website, HiltonHeadIslandSC.gov.
David Bennett
Hilton Head Island
This letter was submitted by the Hilton Head Island Town Council and town manager Stephen G. Riley.
