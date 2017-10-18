Free speech not exactly free

Cat rescued from beneath car in aftermath of California wildfires

A cat was rescued by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on October 13 in a neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, that had been badly damaged by the Tubbs Fire. This footage shows the deputies coaxing the cat out of hiding from underneath a vehicle. According to reports, the cat’s name was Milo, and its paws had been burned in the fire. Milo was reunited with its owner, Ed Ratliff, shortly after the video was posted on YouTube. Ratliff lost his home in the fire.