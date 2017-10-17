Letters to the Editor

Nero and Trump

October 17, 2017 2:57 PM

Old: Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

New: Trump golfed while Puerto Ricans died.

Bob Ross

Beaufort

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

    Ever wondered what the difference is between Pickleball and POP tennis, two tennis-like sports that seem to be picking up traction in the Lowcountry? We did, too. Here's a quick guide to similarities and differences between the two popular, tennis-like court sports.

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports 0:51

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports
'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

View More Video