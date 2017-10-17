Nero and Trump

October 17, 2017 2:57 PM
Old: Nero fiddled while Rome burned.
New: Trump golfed while Puerto Ricans died.
Bob Ross
Beaufort
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
Ever wondered what the difference is between Pickleball and POP tennis, two tennis-like sports that seem to be picking up traction in the Lowcountry? We did, too. Here's a quick guide to similarities and differences between the two popular, tennis-like court sports.
View More Video
Comments