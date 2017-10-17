Letters to the Editor

The crux of the NFL controversy

October 17, 2017 2:49 PM

Say you attend a service at a church, synagogue or mosque, and the priest, minister, rabbi or imam asks the congregation to please rise. You remain seated instead because you are protesting something. You are being selfish, rude and disrespectful toward everyone else because your primary reason for attending the service is to protest. The primary reason the other congregants are there is to participate in a worship service with fellow members of their religious community. Nobody is questioning your right to protest.

This is the crux of the matter with the NFL controversy. Like the person who stays seated in church, the NFL players, in the minds of most fans, are simply picking the wrong place and the wrong reason for their protest. It has nothing to do with racism. It’s only inside the bubble the media live in that everything has to be political. They are incapable of grasping that people aren’t like that in the real world. Common courtesy? Respect? What could they possibly have to do with anything?

No one is a bigot because they rise in church and you don’t. While everyone else is posing for a group portrait of goodwill, you insist on taking a selfie.

Steve Napoli

Hilton Head Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

    Ever wondered what the difference is between Pickleball and POP tennis, two tennis-like sports that seem to be picking up traction in the Lowcountry? We did, too. Here's a quick guide to similarities and differences between the two popular, tennis-like court sports.

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports 0:51

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports
'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

View More Video