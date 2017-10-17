Letters to the Editor

Investigate what happens to Hilton Head recycling

October 17, 2017 2:48 PM

I read with interest a recent letter to the editor titled “Does our recycling get dumped with general trash?” I have had the same experience as the writer.

I have been in touch with the owner of the company that provides our trash service. The response is the same. Very nice, seemingly interested in providing recycling, but the recycling continues to be mixed with the trash.

Many residents in Hilton Head Island want to recycle. What we need is an investigative report by The Island Packet to see what is really happening to our trash.

Sue Leason

Hilton Head Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

    Ever wondered what the difference is between Pickleball and POP tennis, two tennis-like sports that seem to be picking up traction in the Lowcountry? We did, too. Here's a quick guide to similarities and differences between the two popular, tennis-like court sports.

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports 0:51

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports
'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

View More Video