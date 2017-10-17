Investigate what happens to Hilton Head recycling

I read with interest a recent letter to the editor titled “Does our recycling get dumped with general trash?” I have had the same experience as the writer.
I have been in touch with the owner of the company that provides our trash service. The response is the same. Very nice, seemingly interested in providing recycling, but the recycling continues to be mixed with the trash.
Many residents in Hilton Head Island want to recycle. What we need is an investigative report by The Island Packet to see what is really happening to our trash.
Sue Leason
Hilton Head Island
