They’re not recycling my recyclables

I could not believe what I read in a recent letter because I too was about to call out the trash companies on recycling. I believe they are obligated to pick up recyclables, but are not actually recycling the items.
Rarely do my recyclables even get picked up. When I complain, they just come and dump it in with the rest of the household garbage and then turn the crusher on. No way are they sorting and recycling crushed glass cans and smelly household garbage. In fact I’m firing my trash company this week and will try another.
Michelle Smith
Hilton Head Island
