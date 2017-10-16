Bring on the Feds for NCAA sports

University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin isn’t surprised by allegations of corruption in college basketball. He says that every coach knows about the “shenanigans.” When asked why he does not report the illegal activity, he says that it is not his responsibility.
Well, whose responsibility is it? According to USA Today, Coach Martin is earning $2.45 million this year. A pretty nice chunk of cash for a man who can look the other way and let the corruption taint the credibility of his chosen field of endeavor.
Let’s not forget about the school and the NCAA. The University of South Carolina receives more than $120 million a year in revenue from ticket sales, product licensing and television contracts. The NCAA’s take is almost a $1 billion annually. All this money is floating around and no one is responsible for the illegal activities that Coach Martin says everyone knows about.
Major college sports is part of the entertainment industry. They put on a great show and they don’t have to pay the cast. That’s correct. The young men and women putting on the show work for free under the guise of student athletes. The NCAA, the schools and the coaches keep all of the money. I say, let the Feds investigate.
Howard D. Sassman
Bluffton
