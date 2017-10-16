Best solution: Term limits

On draining the swamp: By now most Americans must realize that Congress, on both sides of the aisle, has no intention of changing anything. It is their swamp. They created it. They live in it and with the assistance of their bureaucratic friends have no intention of draining it. Most, but not all, Congressmen and Senators have but one idea in mind, and that is to be reelected. Our founding fathers never intended that members would make a career of being in Congress. Work for a few years, do what you can to help and then go back home and help America in a private setting.
So, what can be done? Term limits? Not a chance! They would never agree. However, we the people can vote incumbents out of office. For either party, three or four two-year terms for a congressman and two six-year terms for a senator. Locally, that would mean: Sen. Lindsey Graham, good work, go back and get a real job. Joe Wilson, you have represented us well. Let your son run for your seat. Sen. Tim Scott, one more term. Congressman Mark Sanford, you ran for three terms as a Congressman and then left. Do it again.
All these legislators are intelligent and have considerable skills. They need to go back into the private sector and to help America with those skills.
While we have three divisions of government, it would appear that the legislative branch is in total control. Again, not what our Founding Fathers intended.
Tom Hatfield
Hilton Head Island
Comments